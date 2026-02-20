Japanese held for illegal entry of U.S. base may have posed as serviceman

A Japanese man working for a major trading firm was arrested in Japan on Thursday on suspicion of entering the U.S. Navy base in Yokosuka, near Tokyo, without a legitimate reason, police said. He allegedly had fake U.S. military identification.

"I adore the U.S. military and wanted to be as connected to it as possible," Yoshitaka Mizuno, 45, is quoted by the police as telling investigators. The ID he allegedly used listed him as a "sergeant," they said.

Mizuno is suspected of entering the base on Oct 23, 2025, in violation of a law related to the Status of Forces Agreement between Japan and the United States.

He is also alleged to have accessed military installations in Kanagawa Prefecture, including the Yokosuka base, since around 2023, and rented vehicles meant for the exclusive use of military personnel. He also stayed at an on-base hotel, according to the police.

Suspicions arose when he was ticketed for a parking violation in Tokyo while using a vehicle he had rented at a U.S. military base. At the time, he showed his driver's license and the ID, the police said.

Currently based in Iraq because of his job assignment, Mizuno returned to Japan on Thursday, leading to his arrest. The police also searched his home in Tokyo's Minato Ward the same day.

