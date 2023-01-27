Junior high school principal arrested for soliciting underage girl for sex

A 60-year-old principal of a junior high school in the northwest of Tokyo was arrested Thursday on suspicion of soliciting an underage girl for sex last year, local police said.
Hirokazu Tanaka is suspected of violating the country's child prostitution and pornography prohibition laws after promising to pay cash to a then 15-year-old girl at a hotel in Niigata Prefecture last November, knowing she was underage. He denies the allegations, they said.
The two had been in contact via social networking services, while police said it had received information from the girl's parent in December. The girl was not a student at the principal's school.© KYODO
Luddite
Nonces will do anything to get close to victims; study medicine, become priests, train to be teachers etc. many enter relationships with mothers just to get close to their children.
I bet this isn’t the first time he has acted this way, police and social services need to be investigating at his school and previous schools. I bet he gets a slap on the wrist, maybe a pay cut. Nothing to stop him working with kids in the future though. No sex offenders reguster.
miss_oikawa
A true gentleman and leader