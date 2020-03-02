Japanese minister tells Lebanon Ghosn should stand trial in Japan

Lebanon's president on Monday suggested to visiting Japanese deputy justice minister that Nissan’s fugitive ex-boss Carlos Ghosn won't be extradited back to Japan and remains in the hands of Lebanon's judiciary, according to a presidential statement. The Japanese official said Ghosn should stand trial in Japan.
Ghosn was smuggled out of Japan to his ancestral homeland of Lebanon late last year despite supposedly rigorous surveillance. He had jumped $14 million bail to evade charges of financial misconduct that could carry a jail sentence of up to 15 years.
Ghosn, who led Nissan for nearly 20 years, says he is innocent and that he fled Japan in the belief he could not get a fair trial there.
Hiroyuki Yoshiie, Japan's deputy justice minister, met Monday with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and the ministers of justice and foreign affairs.
Ghosn was arrested in Japan in late 2018 and is facing charges there of under-reporting income and breach of trust.
A statement released by Aoun's office said the president told Yoshiie that Lebanon repeatedly sent letters to Japan regarding Ghosn's case while he was under arrest, without getting any official response.
The president stressed the two country's had no extradition treaty, and added that Ghosn entered Lebanon legally through its international airport using his French passport and a Lebanese identity card.
Lebanese prosecutors issued a travel ban for Ghosn in January and asked him to hand in his French passport, following an Interpol-issued notice against him.
Yoshiie gave a measured response to journalists' questions about whether Japan was officially asking for Ghosn's extradition, during a press conference Monday at the Japanese Embassy following the meetings.
"He should be obviously tried in Japan and this is something we want to emphasize," he said in Japanese, as his comments were simultaneously translated into English.
He said he'd explained Tokyo's views on Ghosn's flight from Japan and was “able to gain understanding of the Lebanese government.” He said Tokyo and Beirut have "agreed to cooperate with each other,” but did not elaborate on the extent of that cooperation.
On Friday, Japan's Justice Minister Masako Mori said she was dispatching Yoshiie to Beirut to explain the Japanese criminal justice system and improve cooperation.
Ghosn had made his first public appearance in Lebanon in early January saying he fled a “nightmare” and vowed to defend his name wherever he can get a fair trial.
Nissan, maker of the Leaf electric car and Z sports car, said in a statement regarding the justice official’s trip that it hoped Ghosn would return to Japan to stand trial, “so that all the facts can be properly established under Japan’s judicial system.”
Nissan’s sales have plunged recently, and the brand is widely considered to have been tarnished by the controversy around Ghosn.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
14 Comments
Login to comment
oldman_13
Give it a rest already
B. Jay
A statement released by Aoun's office said the president told Yoshiie that Lebanon repeatedly sent letters to Japan regarding Ghosn's case while he was under arrest, without getting any official response.
The president stressed the two country's had no extradition treaty, and added that Ghosn entered Lebanon legally through its international airport using his French passport and a Lebanese identity card.
I like that.
gogogo
An entire country vs one person, priorities please! This case has NOTHING to do with the government.
William77
Lebano is a sovereign nation and it gave s proper answer to the Japanese counterpart.
Besides as gogogo mentioned,they made it all sound a whole country Vs an individual.
Governments should care of real problems like a broken economy and the spread of viruses rather than try to save “honour” and face.
Jeff Ko
Gotta keep pushing the Ghosn news out to the Japanese public, or they might pay attention to the news that are actually matters, such as Coronavirus lol
gogogo
@Jeff Ko: Yep 100% true, create other issues, end of this week it will be NK
ushosh123
The horse has bolted, I repeat the horse has bolted, time to close the barn door.
Disillusioned
No, he should not stand trial in Japan. He should stand trial in an international court to get a fair trial. In the eyes of the Japanese injustice system, he is already guilty of all charges and a court appearance is not for a trial. It is for sentencing only. If the Japanese prosecutors are so sure they have the evidence to convict Ghosn it should make no difference where he is tried. The only reason they want him to be tried in Japan is so they can control court proceedings and limit the amount of evidence presented during the proceedings. He is already guilty in Japan and they will not allow him to defend the charges against him.
Paul Laimal-Convoy
I love how Lebanon basically told Japan to get lost, and showed them evidence of the way Japan ignored Lebanon until it wanted something.
Good for them.
sensei258
♪︎Let him go, let him go. You won't get him back anymore.♪︎
Kobe White Bar Owner
Crying over spilt milk or what!
AviBajaj
If ghosn is innocent where are hIs documents there is none so he is guilty n if lebanon doesnt extradite him japan should simply learn from ghosn n give the lebanon fund to hizbollaz m by the grace of abdullah gosh will b back to japan
since1981
The way I see it, guilty or not with regards to the Nissan situation, taking his age into consideration, he'll get life in prison just for jumping bail.
dbsaiya
Sorry, hard to take anyone seriously who has a Blagojevich hairstyle.