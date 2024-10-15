 Japan Today
Japanese killer of woman, son in Hawaii dies in U.S. prison

LOS ANGELES

A Japanese inmate serving time for murdering a woman and her son in Hawaii in 1994 died Monday after being stabbed by his cellmate in a prison in the state, according to local media.

Raita Fukusaku, 59, who returned to his homeland after the incident, became the first Japanese suspect in a murder case to be extradited to the United States under a bilateral treaty.

He was sentenced by a Honolulu court in 1995 to life imprisonment for fatally shooting fortuneteller Kototome Fujita, 56, and her son Goro, 20, in the state.

The reports said, quoting police investigators, that Fukusaku was found bleeding from the neck after being assaulted with a weapon by his 38-year-old cellmate in the correctional facility in Hawaii.

US prison justice differs somewhat from the Japanese hostage justice system.

Now that is what we call karma.

Eventually it catches up with these animals, even after decades.

