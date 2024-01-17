Japanese lawmaker Kakizawa indicted over violation of election law

Japanese lawmaker Mito Kakizawa was indicted Wednesday for violating the election law, prosecutors said, following the former Liberal Democratic Party member's arrest over illegal campaign financing allegations related to a Tokyo ward election last April.

The 52-year-old former senior vice justice minister and his four secretaries, who were also arrested on Dec. 28, initially denied that the money they offered ahead of the Koto Ward mayoral election was intended as a bribe but later admitted to the allegations, sources close to the matter said.

The indictment of the House of Representatives member could further fuel public distrust in politics, delivering a blow to the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his ruling party, which has already been jolted by a separate political funds scandal involving the LDP's biggest faction.

Kakizawa is suspected of conspiring with his four secretaries and providing a total of 1 million yen to five former or incumbent Koto assembly members while allegedly offering payment of 600,000 yen in total to three other local assembly members.

Other allegations include payment of 200,000 yen to the staff of Yayoi Kimura, the candidate he backed for the mayoral race, and transferring a total of around 800,000 yen to a former local assembly member who is said to have campaigned for Kimura, a former lower house lawmaker of the LDP.

Kakizawa, the son of a former foreign minister, resigned as senior vice justice minister last October after admitting that he had proposed using an online advertisement in Kimura's campaign, which is prohibited by the Public Offices Election Act.

Kimura, 58, who stepped down as mayor in November, was indicted Wednesday without arrest over the alleged election law violation for using the paid advertisement on YouTube and a payment of 1 million yen to the former local assembly member after the election.

Of Kakizawa's four secretaries who were arrested, two faced summary indictments, which usually lead to quick settlements.

Including the sum paid by his secretaries, Kakizawa is suspected of having provided around 3.3 million yen in support of Kimura's successful campaign for election.

Kakizawa and his secretaries had initially explained that they offered the money to several Koto Ward assembly members as a customary mid-campaign contribution ahead of a ward assembly election also held in April, according to the sources.

But he later decided not to contest the allegations, saying it was unavoidable that the payment was interpreted as intended to influence the election given the situation at the time, the sources said.

Violators of the public office election law on vote-buying face imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of up to 500,000 yen. Those who use paid advertisements online for specific candidates face imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of up to 500,000 yen.

© KYODO