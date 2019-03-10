Chiba local assembly member stabbed to death; relative questioned

A local assembly member has been stabbed to death, with investigators saying Sunday that they are interrogating a man believed to be a relative on suspicion of murder.

Police identified the victim as Norihisa Ishikawa, a member of the Kisarazu City Assembly in Chiba Prefecture, adding his wife found the bloodied 71-year-old lying face down in front of their home on the 12th floor of a condominium around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday. His death was confirmed about one hour later.

The wife had gone out around 7:30 p.m. that day after dinner and when she came back she saw her husband lying in the corridor with multiple wounds, according to the police. The couple did not live with anyone else in the condo.

The man being interrogated was found in possession of a knife in Tokyo, according to the investigators.

Ishikawa, who joined the then Construction Ministry after graduating from the University of Tokyo in 1970, was serving his first term in the city assembly. He was planning to run in nationwide local elections in April.

© KYODO