 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japanese man's acquittal of 1986 schoolgirl murder set to finalize

0 Comments
NAGOYA, Japan

The acquittal of a Japanese man who served seven years in prison for the 1986 murder of a junior high school student is set to finalize after his lawyers said Friday prosecutors have decided not to appeal.

The Kanazawa branch of the Nagoya High Court acquitted 60-year-old Shoshi Maekawa over the murder of a teenage girl in Fukui, central Japan, in a retrial last month, dismissing the credibility of the testimony of his acquaintances that led to his initial guilty verdict.

The case is the latest high-profile acquittal in Japan following that of 89-year-old Iwao Hakamata who was exonerated last year over a 1966 quadruple murder in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Maekawa was accused of murdering the 15-year-old girl in March 1986, but had pleaded not guilty since his arrest in 1987. The Fukui District Court acquitted him in 1990, but the Kanazawa branch overturned the decision and found him guilty in 1995, a ruling that was later finalized.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog