crime

Japanese man's trial begins in Myanmar over involvement in anti-coup protest

YANGON

The trial of a Japanese man has begun in Myanmar over his involvement in an anti-coup protest amid calls from Japan's government for his early release, Myanmar's ruling military said Tuesday.

Documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota has been charged with sedition and violating the immigration law following his involvement in a protest in Yangon on July 30 and the proceedings are ongoing, the military said in a statement.

The Japanese government has urged the junta to release him as early as possible but the decision will be made by the relevant court, according to the military.

Local media have reported Kubota was detained along with two Myanmar people while filming a protest in the South Dagon Township area of the country's largest city.

Kubota entered Myanmar last month from neighboring Thailand on a tourist visa and contacted protesters regarding where they would gather for a demonstration.

Myanmar has been under military rule since a coup in February 2021 that toppled the democratically elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

