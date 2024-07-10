Japanese man arrested for carrying hand grenades at Hawaii airport

A Japanese man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing two hand grenades in his carry-on bag at Hilo International Airport on Hawaii Island, police said.
The police arrested 41-year-old Akito Fukushima on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, after items resembling grenades were detected during X-ray screening. They were later determined to be inert grenades, they said.
The airport temporarily suspended operations and evacuated the terminal area.
Fukushima, from Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, was at the airport to depart the United States. Police will investigate his motives for possessing the grenades.© KYODO
Daniel Neagari
Probably this guy bouth them as "surveniers".... if not, if he really had and intent of a terrorist attack that is troublesome... either case very stupid, you should know that having that kind of thing will get you arrested, even if the US size was ok with it (it is deffinatevly not), bringing that stuff to Japan is a big no-no.
Also concerning that someone sold or gave handgranades to a turist...
mikeylikesit
As the article says, the grenades were inert, which makes them basically just souvenirs or toys.
Still, staff in a plane or airport have no way of knowing what’s a toy and what isn’t. If he were to pull these out and threaten, people would have to take him seriously. Put these in checked luggage, and I doubt there would have been a problem. Try to carry these through security, as this guy did, and it’s time to do some explaining to the police.