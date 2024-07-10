Japanese man arrested for carrying hand grenades at Hawaii airport

A Japanese man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing two hand grenades in his carry-on bag at Hilo International Airport on Hawaii Island, police said.

The police arrested 41-year-old Akito Fukushima on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, after items resembling grenades were detected during X-ray screening. They were later determined to be inert grenades, they said.

The airport temporarily suspended operations and evacuated the terminal area.

Fukushima, from Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, was at the airport to depart the United States. Police will investigate his motives for possessing the grenades.

