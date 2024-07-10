 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japanese man arrested for carrying hand grenades at Hawaii airport

2 Comments
HONOLULU

A Japanese man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing two hand grenades in his carry-on bag at Hilo International Airport on Hawaii Island, police said.

The police arrested 41-year-old Akito Fukushima on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, after items resembling grenades were detected during X-ray screening. They were later determined to be inert grenades, they said.

The airport temporarily suspended operations and evacuated the terminal area.

Fukushima, from Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, was at the airport to depart the United States. Police will investigate his motives for possessing the grenades.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Probably this guy bouth them as "surveniers".... if not, if he really had and intent of a terrorist attack that is troublesome... either case very stupid, you should know that having that kind of thing will get you arrested, even if the US size was ok with it (it is deffinatevly not), bringing that stuff to Japan is a big no-no.

Also concerning that someone sold or gave handgranades to a turist...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

if he really had and intent of a terrorist attack that is troublesome

As the article says, the grenades were inert, which makes them basically just souvenirs or toys.

Still, staff in a plane or airport have no way of knowing what’s a toy and what isn’t. If he were to pull these out and threaten, people would have to take him seriously. Put these in checked luggage, and I doubt there would have been a problem. Try to carry these through security, as this guy did, and it’s time to do some explaining to the police.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Apartment Layouts: Terms and Meanings

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Treating Acne in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Tokachi Hills

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Desperately Need To Be Amended For Women

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Komagatake

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Best Payment App For Foreigners in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Meme: What Are Tokyo’s Cheapest Supermarkets?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sapporo Satoland

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog