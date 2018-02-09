Japanese man arrested for child pornography possession in Thailand

A 43-year-old Japanese man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography, Thai police said Thursday.

According to investigations, images and videos of boys were found on electronic devices at the Bangkok apartment of Tomohiro Ogawa, who works at a property company in the Thai capital. He is suspected of sharing them over the internet with friends.

The police also suspect him of exchanging images with members of a child pornography ring in Japan that was busted by Kanagawa prefectural police last year.

Ogawa did not respond to questioning by the police, who are also investigating whether he was involved in the photography of underage boys in Thailand.

