crime

Japanese man arrested for child pornography possession in Thailand

8 Comments
BANGKOK

A 43-year-old Japanese man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography, Thai police said Thursday.

According to investigations, images and videos of boys were found on electronic devices at the Bangkok apartment of Tomohiro Ogawa, who works at a property company in the Thai capital. He is suspected of sharing them over the internet with friends.

The police also suspect him of exchanging images with members of a child pornography ring in Japan that was busted by Kanagawa prefectural police last year.

Ogawa did not respond to questioning by the police, who are also investigating whether he was involved in the photography of underage boys in Thailand.

Will he be deported? normally they just chuck crims in Thailand strait into jail, there jails are brutal and certainly not for the faint hearted, you my get away with some things in one country, but you probably not in another!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The Thai laws are very strict and penalties severe for child porn. This pedo’s life is pretty much over. Great! Hopefully, the Kanagawa cops will be able to track down the rest of the ring although, their penalties will be nowhere near as severe as in Thailand.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Execute him, firing squad please

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

If you give him a lengthy stay in a Thai prison you don't have to worry about execution

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Alex Einz:

I don't believe he has killed any of his victims. If countries executed for this crime, perps would like kill their victims as they would receive the same punishment.

He should be forced to be photographed in all the same ways as his victims and his pictures given to a "ring."

1 ( +2 / -1 )

If he can afford to pay huge sums of money, he may get a better deal. Money can do amazing things in Tailand.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

"Money can do amazing things in Tailand."

also if he has connections, which is referred to as "cabling"

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Glad he was caught there, and hope he will be punished there. In Thailand, while child prostitution and prostitution in general is rampant and needs a much more serious crackdown (used to be far worse), when you are caught, you are toast. I hope this guy never sees the outside again.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

