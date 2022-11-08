Japanese man arrested in Indonesia for protesting against G20 summit

A Japanese man has been arrested in Indonesia for staging a protest against the Group of 20 summit to be held in the country next week, the immigration office said Tuesday.

The 57-year-old tourist, who entered Indonesia late last month, unfurled a banner on a street in Banyuwangi on Monday before being arrested the same day in violation of the immigration law, the Directorate General of Immigration said, adding that he would be deported immediately.

Indonesia is scheduled to host the G20 summit in Bali on Nov 15-16.

The man, whose name has been withheld by the office, arrived at Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport on Oct 31. He then traveled to a few cities in the country including Banyuwangi, it said.

