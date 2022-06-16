Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese man arrested over Putin straw doll nailed to shrine tree

CHIBA

A 72-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly nailing a straw doll bearing the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin to a sacred tree at a Shinto shrine near Tokyo, police said.

Mitsunobu Hino is suspected of property damage and trespassing, the police in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, said. The doll features a picture of Putin's face and came with a note in its breast wishing death to the Russian leader.

Hino is accused of trespassing on the grounds of Matsudo's Mikazuki Shrine at around 2:10 p.m. on May 19, and making holes in a shinboku -- a sacred tree -- by nailing the straw doll to it.

The police have confirmed similar Putin straw dolls at more than 10 shrines in the eastern Japan city since May, and said there is a strong chance the perpetrator is the same due to resemblances in the dolls' sizes and the handwriting on the accompanying notes.

Security camera footage from the shrine's grounds captured a man who appears to be Hino putting an item that looks like a straw doll into his bag and going up the stairs. Two 4-centimeter-deep holes have been left in the sacred tree.

The shrine's history stretches back over 800 years. Nobuo Shibuya, an 81-year-old lay representative, said, "It's unthinkable that someone would nail down something like this in a place where people come to pray for good health."

"It's unthinkable that someone would nail down something like this in a place where people come to pray for good health."

Except that Ushi no toki mairi, in which a straw doll was nailed to a holy tree at a shrine, was a tradition in Japan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

He should get a medal.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

