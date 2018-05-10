Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japanese man arrested with gun parts at Thai airport

2 Comments
BANGKOK

A Japanese man was arrested at a Thai airport on Wednesday after empty gun magazines and a disarmed antipersonnel mine were found in his luggage as he was about to depart for home, police said.

Tourist police bureau deputy head Maj.Gen. Surachet Hakpan said 27-year-old Takeru Hirano, from Japan's Saitama Prefecture, was found in possession of the banned items after his checked baggage was X-rayed.

He was charged with possession of firearms without permission, carrying dangerous arms and bringing ammunition into Thailand without permission from the Defense Ministry.

The confiscated items include 23 magazines for various kinds of guns, as well as M18A1 Claymore directional anti-personnel mine.

He told police that he bought them at a market in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, for about 15,000 yen in total as presents for a friend who is a weapons enthusiast, and that all of them were unusable.

He said that until his arrest, he was unaware he was violating the law.

Thai immigration records show he previously entered Thailand in 2015 and 2017.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Nagano

Combine learning the language with winter sports, hiking and hot springs in the heart of the spectacular Japan Alps.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

If he was in an airport in Thailand about to depart for Japan how in the hell is he charged with bringing those things into the country they were already here

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@ MJ he brought the Viet nam and brought them into the country, dont want to be in his boots the big tiger is a scary prison!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Okama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Families

10 Ways To Spend A Special 2018 Mother’s Day In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Wife&Husband Cafe

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

5 Reasons to Study Japanese in Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Guilt-free animal adventures in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku