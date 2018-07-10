Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japanese man convicted of spying by Chinese court

3 Comments
By Mari Yamaguchi
TOKYO

The Japanese government's top spokesman confirmed that a Japanese citizen was convicted Tuesday of spying in China by a Chinese court, but stressed that the case should not affect the two countries' sensitive relations that have recently started improving.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, responding to a reporter's question, confirmed that Japanese citizen Takahiro Iwase was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison with forced labor by the Hangzhou Intermediate People's Court in Zhejiang. The court also ordered confiscation of all his personal assets.

Suga apparently avoided criticizing Beijing and said the two sides should make efforts so that the ruling does not undermine their improving relations. After years of disputes over territorial and historical issues, their ties are on the mend amid regional cooperation to denuclearize North Korea.

Suga denied reported Chinese allegations that Iwase was a public security official sent by the government to spy on China.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she had no information about the matter but would check. China is a law-abiding nation that protects the rights and interests of foreign citizens, she said, adding the she believes "the unbiased and just handling of relevant cases will not affect the relations between our two countries."

Iwase was arrested in May 2015 near a military facility in the Zhejiang province on suspicion of spying. China has repeatedly warned of its vulnerability to foreign spies, and periodically detained Japanese citizens in alleged spying. Several other Japanese were also detained in 2015 on suspected spying.

Hey just call them and tell them what you know who said "Japan doesn't spy on other countries"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Spying in China is capital punishment. Apparently, China spared him for the sake of good relationship with neighbours.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

A few years ago, use of a GPS device by non-Chinese was cause for arrest as a foreign spy. It is still illegal by the law on the books, just the spirit of it has changed. Strictly speaking, a cartography license is required to create any sort of map in China. That license mandates some things - like the data must be hosted on servers located in China and it must use a coordinate system that is only used in China, GCJ-02. Violation of this law carries a US$30K fine, per incident. If they feel the law was sufficiently broken, criminal charges are possible.

Don't be a spy in China.

“Chinese geographic regulations demand that GPS functions must either be disabled on handheld devices or they must be made to display a similar offset.”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

