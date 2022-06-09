Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Thai academic Pavin Chachavalpongpun has lived in Japan in self-exile for years, due to his vocal criticism of Thailand's military and monarchy Photo: AFP/File
crime

Japanese man jailed for attacking Thai dissident

5 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese man was jailed for 20 months on Wednesday for attacking a Thai academic in Japan where he lives in self-exile following his vocal criticism of the military and monarchy.

The verdict was confirmed to AFP by the district court in Kyoto, where former diplomat Pavin Chachavalpongpun has lived for the past decade.

Tatsuhiko Sato, 43, had last month admitted to breaking into Pavin's home in 2019 and attacking the dissident and another person with tear gas, according to Japan's public broadcaster NHK and other local media.

Pavin, an associate professor at Kyoto University, said he suspected the attack had been masterminded from Thailand.

"I truly believe that the Thai establishment is behind this because I have no enemies in Japan and have never participated in any political activity on Japanese soil," the 51-year-old told AFP.

"I am satisfied with the court's verdict... However, the culprits behind this attack will still have to be pursued."

Pavin has published books and other commentaries about the military and monarchy in Thailand, where criticism of the king is considered taboo.

He is also an administrator of a Facebook group with more than two million members who discuss the royal family's role in the country, as well as a pro-democracy movement's proposals for reforms.

Thailand's lese majeste law is seen as one of the strictest in the world. Offenders can land up to 15 years in jail per charge for defaming, insulting, or threatening the king, queen, heir-apparent or regent.

At Sato's first hearing last month, prosecutors sought two years in jail and argued it was a planned attack under an order from an accomplice, NHK said.

Pavin said he did not know Sato and had not met him before the incident, which left the academic traumatised.

"The man could be linked to organized crime because there was a BMW waiting to pick him up," he said. "I have had trouble sleeping at night. I also had to install at least five surveillance cameras in my house in addition to extra locks and an anti-theft alarm."

At least nine Thai dissidents who fled political persecution in Thailand have been forcibly disappeared in neighboring countries in recent years, according to Human Rights Watch.

One of the most notable cases was the disappearance of pro-democracy activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit, who was abducted by armed men in broad daylight in Phnom Penh in 2020. He remains missing.

Pavin, who has been a thorn in the side of the army since it seized power in a 2014 coup, accused the military in 2016 of harassing his family in Thailand.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

What does the Thai monarchy fear from being debated?

Its own existence in the 21st century?

The Thai people are lead to believe that the monarchy is there to help them yet the massive inequalities and wealth that are perpetuated by the current system is an obvious focus of possible criticism.

The fact that Thai authorities punish any debate just leads to more unease!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Sad, freedom of expression which some of us take for granted is so precious that many have paid the ultimate price for it.

Thailand is and has been a relatively peaceful nation and I hope that it will find peace again with it's people.

Dictatorship is a recipe for violence and failure.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Mark,what world you live in,it not been Peaceful to dissident of the people of Thailand

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Thailand is and has been a relatively peaceful nation and I hope that it will find peace again with it's people.

Dictatorship is a recipe for violence and failure.

They've been through something like 17 military coups in the past 100 years. It's not that peaceful.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yet another Yakuza interlope getting a mild sentence, no questions asked, free to return after the 20 or less months back to business as usual.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Good Cheese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Udon Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: 19th to Early 20th Century

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Kate Kamoshita of Learning Compass

Savvy Tokyo

Life as an English Teacher on Awaji Island

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog