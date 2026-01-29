Japanese man arrested over blog on suspected child prostitution in Laos

A man in western Japan has been arrested on suspicion of providing false information to rent a server to set up a blog apparently linked to child prostitution in Laos, police said Thursday.

Hiroshi Kida, a 61-year-old part-time worker in Osaka Prefecture, has denied the allegation that he used false information in order to rent a server in Japan on Oct. 2, 2022, the police said. He was arrested on Tuesday.

The blog had posts believed to be reviews of child prostitutes in Laos that were sold via another website. About 40 people bought the articles for some 550,000 yen, according to the police, who are investigating the case in cooperation with Laos police.

The Metropolitan Police Department launched an investigation after receiving a tip in February 2023.

They confiscated a smartphone from Kida's home containing the same photos as those posted on the website. His frequent visits to Laos were also confirmed, according to the police.

The Japanese Embassy in Laos issued a warning on its website last June, noting a series of posts on social media suggesting child prostitution by Japanese nationals.

The embassy also warned that child prostitution in Laos is not only subject to crackdowns by Laotian investigative authorities, but also punishable under Japanese law as a crime committed abroad by Japanese nationals.

