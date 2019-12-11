Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man says he will admit guilt in court over 2016 killings of disabled people

3 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese man accused of killing 19 disabled people at a care home south of Tokyo in 2016 said he will admit to the killings at his trial due to begin in January, the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper reported.

Satoshi Uematsu, 29, is in detention awaiting trial for the July 2016 stabbings in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture. The trial is set to begin on January 8 and a verdict is expected on March 16.

During 26 interviews with the newspaper, beginning in March 2017, Uematsu said he would not dispute the accusations against him and would "admit" all in court.

Uematsu's lawyer could not be reached immediately for comment. Prosecutors win 99% of their criminal cases when they first go to trial, according to data from the Supreme Court in Japan.

Uematsu worked at the care facility and while he said he was"sorry to the bereaved families," he repeatedly said that the deaths "couldn't be helped," Mainichi reported.

"There was no reason for them to live," Uematsu said in an interview in February 2018, describing the residents at the care home as "people with failed minds."

"I had to do it for the sake of society," he said, according to the newspaper report.

He spoke about his potential court sentence, suggesting at one point he would like to avoid execution and at another time that he would prefer the death penalty.

"If I'm not capable of taking responsibility for myself, then I'd prefer the death penalty. I don't want the subject of my ability to take responsibility brought up at the trial," he was quoted as saying.

In April this year, Uematsu told Mainichi: "I didn't do anything that would warrant the death penalty."

And in July, he said a heavy sentence would be"unavoidable," but "execution would be too much. I have no intention of being sentenced to die."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
This high of a conviction rate means that either not all criminals are being tried or the prosecutors and police are doing something shady like forcing confessions. It’s too bad the average Japanese person is too intellectually lazy to question this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Ok, good that he will put his hand up to it. But I’m surprised that for someone who has been in custody since his arrest he has already given so many interviews to media?

He himself sounds like he has mental health issues and I would have expected his defence to raise that in court and not allow him to speak to media.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

People need to keep in mind, if the cops and prosecutors can not get a signed confession from a suspect they typically will NOT go to trial. They WILL do everything within their power, including coorce a suspect, to get that confession BUT without it they will drop the case or prosecute a much lower charge that they actually have evidence.

Case in point; a couple of years back a foreign guy was arressted for disposing a body improperly, the cops figured him for the murder, he claimed she committed suicide, but he ended up with only being convicted of the improper disposal of a corpse. He kept his mouth shut and let the cops try to convict him on the evidence, and there was none!

Thing to remember, keep your mouth shut in police custody, if you are not guilty.

On the other hand, if you ARE guilty, confess as fast as possible and apologize like there is no tomorrow, things will be much easier on you!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

