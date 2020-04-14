Japanese man suspected of murdering Norwegian woman in Laos

Laotian police have placed a 38-year-old Japanese man on an international wanted list in connection with the murder of a Norwegian woman in the Southeast Asian country.

The man, identified as Hiroyuki Ogu, is suspected of strangling the 30-year-old Norwegian woman to death.

According to Norwegian media, the woman's body was found in a jungle in central Laos in January. The two, believed to have dated, made a trip to Laos from Thailand.

