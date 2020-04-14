Japanese man suspected of murdering Norwegian woman in Laos

Laotian police have placed a 38-year-old Japanese man on an international wanted list in connection with the murder of a Norwegian woman in the Southeast Asian country.
The man, identified as Hiroyuki Ogu, is suspected of strangling the 30-year-old Norwegian woman to death.
According to Norwegian media, the woman's body was found in a jungle in central Laos in January. The two, believed to have dated, made a trip to Laos from Thailand.© KYODO
oldman_13
A little more detail. The two met in Laos and became lovers, so this had something to do with it.
Laos does have the death penalty, but past few years they seem to have some form of moratorium on it. Hopefully this guy will get executed for his horrible crime!
