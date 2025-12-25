8 people hospitalized after stabbing rampage at factory in Shizuoka

Several people were hospitalized after being stabbed at a factory in central Japan on Friday, media reports said.

Kyodo News agency and other media said several people were stabbed by a man with a knife at a Yokohama Rubber factory in the city of Mishima, in Shizuoka Prefecture, at around 4:30 p.m..

Eight people have been hospitalized, Kyodo reported, quoting local fire department officials.

Kyodo said the attacker was detained at the factory. No other details, including the conditions of the injured, were immediately known.

