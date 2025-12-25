8 people hospitalized after stabbing rampage at factory in Shizuoka

Several people were hospitalized after being stabbed at a factory in central Japan on Friday, media reports said.
Kyodo News agency and other media said several people were stabbed by a man with a knife at a Yokohama Rubber factory in the city of Mishima, in Shizuoka Prefecture, at around 4:30 p.m..
Eight people have been hospitalized, Kyodo reported, quoting local fire department officials.
Kyodo said the attacker was detained at the factory. No other details, including the conditions of the injured, were immediately known.
Fighto!
Shocking and horrific news to hear. I just hope the poor victims of this attack will all pull through.
Just be thankful guns are not readily available in Japan as this attack could have ended with countless fatalities.
WoodyLee
How sad,
As I stated once just imagine Japan with Guns!!!
AMS
Hope the cause is not constant bullying.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
If the others had had guns they could've fstopped this monster in a few seconds.
Japan needs its own 2a right to bear arms, as do all countries. A well-armed populace is the nightmare of tyrants and criminals