 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/Thomas Faull
crime

8 people hospitalized after stabbing rampage at factory in Shizuoka

4 Comments
TOKYO

Several people were hospitalized after being stabbed at a factory in central Japan on Friday, media reports said.

Kyodo News agency and other media said several people were stabbed by a man with a knife at a Yokohama Rubber factory in the city of Mishima, in Shizuoka Prefecture, at around 4:30 p.m..

Eight people have been hospitalized, Kyodo reported, quoting local fire department officials.

Kyodo said the attacker was detained at the factory. No other details, including the conditions of the injured, were immediately known.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

4 Comments
Login to comment

Shocking and horrific news to hear. I just hope the poor victims of this attack will all pull through.

Just be thankful guns are not readily available in Japan as this attack could have ended with countless fatalities.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

How sad,

As I stated once just imagine Japan with Guns!!!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Hope the cause is not constant bullying.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If the others had had guns they could've fstopped this monster in a few seconds.

Japan needs its own 2a right to bear arms, as do all countries. A well-armed populace is the nightmare of tyrants and criminals

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog