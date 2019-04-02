Japanese musician, actor Pierre Taki indicted over cocaine use

Prosecutors on Tuesday indicted Pierre Taki, an actor and member of Japanese techno-pop duo Denki Groove, on a charge of using cocaine following his arrest last month.

The 51-year-old, also known as the Japanese voice of snowman Olaf in the hit Disney anime movie "Frozen" and for roles in numerous films, allegedly inhaled a small amount of cocaine at an apartment, not his home, in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward around March 12.

Management office Sony Music Artists Inc. announced it had terminated its contract with Taki following his indictment. It also said the future schedule and activities of Denki Groove have not been set.

The prosecutors did not say whether Taki has admitted to the charge of violating the narcotics control law.

Officers at the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry's Narcotic Control Department, who arrested Taki on March 12, confiscated a South Korean banknote believed to have been used for inhaling cocaine. He has told investigators he has used cocaine and cannabis since his 20s.

Taki's arrest sent ripples through the country's entertainment industry as he had been acting in multiple TV programs, including a supporting role in public broadcaster NHK's year-long drama "Idaten." NHK has replaced him with another actor.

Denki Groove has performed at a number of overseas music and dance festivals. This year, the group, which also includes Takkyu Ishino, took part in a tour to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

© KYODO