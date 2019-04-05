Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japanese musician Pierre Taki released on ¥4 mil bail following cocaine charge

TOKYO

Pierre Taki, an actor and member of Japanese techno-pop duo Denki Groove, was released Thursday on bail of 4 million yen after he was indicted earlier this week on a charge of using cocaine.

"Because of my anti-social behavior, I caused trouble and worry for many people, I'm really sorry," Taki, wearing a black suit with a black tie, said when he appeared in front of the press shortly after being released from police custody.

The 51-year-old, whose real name is Masanori Taki, was arrested on March 12 on suspicion of inhaling a small amount of cocaine at an apartment, not his home, in Tokyo. A lawyer for him requested his release on bail a day after he was indicted Tuesday.

Denki Groove has performed at a number of overseas music and dance festivals. This year, the group, which also includes Takkyu Ishino, took part in a tour to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Taki is also known as the Japanese voice of snowman Olaf in the hit Disney anime movie "Frozen" and has appeared in a number of films and TV drams.

Investigators said Taki told them he had been using cocaine and cannabis since his 20s.

