Japanese national in Shanghai gets 12-year jail term for espionage

A Shanghai court has sentenced a Japanese national to 12 years in jail for engaging in spying activities, a Japanese government source said.

The Japanese man in his 50s, who was detained in December 2021, was indicted in August 2023 on a charge of undermining China's national security. The specific details of how he violated the law in the country remain unknown.

Since China's counterespionage law first came into force in November 2014, 17 Japanese citizens have been detained for alleged involvement in spying activities. Five are still being held, according to the Japanese government.

Among them is an Astellas Pharma Inc. employee who was indicted last August by Chinese prosecutors and went on trial in late November, with the first hearing at a Beijing court closed to the public.

