Japanese office supplier Askul shuts down services due to malware attack

Online stationery retailer Askul Corp has suspended its order acceptance and shipping due to a ransomware attack affecting its website, according to the company.

The influence of malware infection detected Sunday by Askul has spread to another firm, as Ryohin Keikaku Co, the operator of retail brand Muji, said Monday it halted service of its online store Sunday night. Ryohin Keikaku commissions part of delivery operations to a subsidiary of Askul.

Askul is currently assessing the scope of the damage, including whether there is any leakage of private information and client data, it said.

Its services for both corporate and individual customers have been suspended, while orders that had already been accepted have been canceled.

Ransomware is a type of malware that enters computer systems and encrypts critical information and data, rendering them inaccessible until victims pay a ransom for their return.

Among recent cyberattacks against Japanese firms involving ransomware, beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings Ltd reported on Sept 29 that it faced a system failure that forced the company to halt production at many of its domestic factories and postpone the release of some products.

A hacker group has claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on Asahi Group, saying it has stolen employee information and internal documents, according to a cybersecurity source.

