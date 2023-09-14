Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japanese woman on Malaysia death row to appeal for leniency under new law

0 Comments
KUALA LUMPUR

A Japanese woman on death row for drug trafficking in Malaysia will appeal for a lesser punishment, her lawyer has said, through a recently enacted law allowing such prisoners to petition the country's highest court for sentence reduction.

Mariko Takeuchi, 49, lost her appeal at the Federal Court in 2015, which upheld lower court rulings in which the former nurse was sentenced to hang for trafficking 3.5 kilograms of methamphetamine into Malaysia in 2009.

The new law allowing prisoners sentenced to death or life imprisonment to seek reduced sentences, came into force Tuesday as part of the judicial reform that eliminated mandatory death sentencing for 11 serious offenses, including drug trafficking, murder and terrorism.

Takeuchi testified at trial that she did not know about the drugs found in a suitcase she brought to Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Dubai. She has pleaded innocent, maintaining that she was carrying the suitcase as a favor for an Iranian acquaintance.

The woman from Japan's Aomori Prefecture, who has been incarcerated since her arrest in 2009, is the first Japanese tried for drug trafficking in Malaysia and the first sentenced to death.

Although Malaysia still maintains capital punishment, judges have the discretion under the reformed system to review a sentence and mete out other forms of punishment to those who committed the serious crimes after examining court proceedings as well as grounds of the judgement.

Under the new law, Takeuchi could still face the death sentence for drug trafficking or a jail term of between 30 and 40 years, according to her lawyer.

Law minister Azalina Othman Said has said the law applies retrospectively so that prisoners on death row or facing life imprisonment can be given a chance to return to society and their families.

The Japanese woman's lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik told Kyodo News on Monday his law firm has notified the court that it is ready to submit documents needed for the review of Takeuchi's sentence on her behalf.

According to government statistics, some 1,000 convicts including Takeuchi are currently on death row or jailed for life.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Creating Japanese Candy Art With a Professional Amezaiku Artist

GaijinPot Blog

Ghosts, Human Sacrifice and the Entrance to the Underworld: 5 Spooky Sights in Shimane Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Kaka no Kukedo Sea Caves

GaijinPot Travel

Looking for New Job Opportunities in Japan this Fall?

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Kagikake Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Grow Your Own Japanese Herbs and Spices

Savvy Tokyo

Artist and Youtuber Emily Sim (Emirichu) Paints Her Life in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 11–17

Savvy Tokyo

Play to Progress: Balancing Fun and Engaging English Lessons

GaijinPot Blog

Daisen Makiba Milk no Sato

GaijinPot Travel

How to get to and from Kansai International Airport (KIX)

GaijinPot Travel