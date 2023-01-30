Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Kanagawa Prefectural Police Ofuna Station/ACCS
crime

Japanese police file charges against illegal anime girl huggy pillow cover seller

1 Comment
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Jan 24 filed charges with the Yokohama public prosecutor’s office against a 44-year-old man. The crime he stands accused of?

Illegal counterfeit anime girl huggy pillow cover trafficking.

According to Japan’s Association of Copyright for Computer Software (ACCS), the man, a resident of the town of Ofuna, Kanagawa Prefecture, was found to be in possession of 72 counterfeit items bearing the likeness of 12 characters from 10 different series, with a partial list from the ACCS indicating:

● "From Magia Record Puella Magi Madoka Magica Gaiden": Iroha Tamaki

● "From Dead or Alive 6:" Marie Rose, Honoka, Rachel, Christie, Hitomi, Leifang

● "From Granblue Fantasy:" Europa, Monika

● "From To Love-Ru Darkness:" Momo Belia Deviluke

As always, investigators arranged the evidence with all the care and precision of a top-notch anime specialty store setting up its table in a convention dealer’s room, in which we can also spot "Chainsaw Man’s" Makima and "Yu-Gi-Oh!’s" Dark Magician Girl. Oh, and there’s also "Evangelion’s" Asuka clamping her teeth down on what appears to be a permanent marker, which I’m just going to go ahead and assume is a fetish since I don’t need my search history getting any weirder than my line of work has already made it.

As for why all the pillow covers are folded into squares, well, going outside the bounds of officially licensed huggy pillow covers tends to result in a lot of exposed skin, and the purpose of the display is to tell the public “Look how much evidence there is!”, not “Check out these hot girls!” The man, who purchased and resold the covers online, stands accused of violation of copyright law, and has admitted to the charges. Prosecutors say they will be seeking “heavy punishment.”

At this point, some might be wondering why this is being treated as a crime while dojinshi, self-published fan comics that might use preexisting copyrighted characters, are so often given a free pass in Japan. While the police have made no official statement on the matter, the key factors in overlooking the copyright infringement represented by dojinshi tend to be quantity, timing, and distribution method.

Publishers and police tend to let dojinshi slide as long as its produced in small batches to be sold on-site at short-term events, like Tokyo’s Comiket. In this case, though, the pillow cases were being sold continuously over the Internet, and a search of the man’s house turned up roughly 600 more, in addition to the 72 he was initially found to be in possession of.

Between 2018 and last summer, when his operation was shut down, the man is estimated to have sold about 12 million yen worth of fake huggy pillow cases, which is apparently enough to cross the line from “fan creatively expressing their love for a series” into “just in it to make a pile of cash,” so all those confiscated covers are going to go unhugged and unloved.

Source: ACCS via IT Media, Yomiuri Shimbun

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Tokyo woman in trouble with the law after selling high-priced Evangelion bootleg posters

-- HALOP: The Japanese huggy pillow for people who already have a human boyfriend/girlfriend

-- Free anti-embarrassment bags to be handed out at Comiket

© SoraNews24

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Sigh...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Illegal counterfeit anime girl huggy pillow cover trafficking

All jokes aside here, PLEASE don't refer to this as "trafficking". Human trafficking is a deadly serious problem throughout the world and making light of it in this manner is wrong!

Between 2018 and last summer, when his operation was shut down, the man is estimated to have sold about 12 million yen worth of fake huggy pillow cases, which is apparently enough to cross the line from “fan creatively expressing their love for a series” into “just in it to make a pile of cash,” so all those confiscated covers are going to go unhugged and unloved.

It's about the money

The man, who purchased and resold the covers online, stands accused of violation of copyright law, and has admitted to the charges. Prosecutors say they will be seeking “heavy punishment.”

So, he knowingly purchased illegally copy-righted material and sold it for a profit. He wont go to jail, but I will bet he gets slapped with a heavy fine.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

5 Skin Issues Resolved by Japanese Skincare Products

Savvy Tokyo

Raising Black Biracial Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience Bonsai, Kimono and Japanese Culture in Saitama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Challenging The World Today

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Kinkan: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit, With an Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

Greenarium Awajishima

GaijinPot Travel