Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Haruyuki Takahashi was a member of the Tokyo Olympics' executive board Photo: POOL/AFP/File
crime

Japanese police raid home of Tokyo Olympics executive

0 Comments
Tokyo

Japanese police on Tuesday raided the home of a 2020 Tokyo Olympics board member who allegedly received money from a sponsor he signed a consulting contract with, local media reported.

Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, is suspected of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars from high street business suit retailer Aoki Holdings Inc., an "official partner" of last year's pandemic-delayed mega-event.

Kyodo news agency reported that could constitute bribery, as Takahashi was considered a quasi-civil servant who was not permitted to accept money or gifts related to his position.

The Tokyo prosecutors' office told AFP it could not comment on individual cases.

A sports consulting firm run by Takahashi is suspected of receiving money from Aoki for a contract signed in 2017, according to local media.

Aoki then in October 2018 became a Tokyo Games sponsor, allowing it to use the event's logo and sell officially licensed products.

Takahashi told the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper last week that the money his company received was for consultancy work.

"There was no conflict of interest whatsoever with my position as an organising committee board member," he was quoted as saying.

Aoki issued a statement last week saying it had no comment on reports of the payments.

Takahashi, a former executive at Japan's biggest advertising agency, Dentsu, had served on the Tokyo 2020 board since June 2014.

The Tokyo Olympics organising committee disbanded last month.

The case is not the first time questions have been raised about alleged impropriety around the Games.

French prosecutors launched an investigation into allegations of corruption linked to Tokyo's bid for the Games in 2016.

The former head of Japan's Olympic Committee, Tsunekazu Takeda, stepped down in 2019 as French authorities probed his involvement in payments made before Tokyo was awarded the event.

The French investigation centres around payments made to Singapore-based firm "Black Tidings", which was linked to the son of disgraced former International Olympic Committee member Lamine Diack.

The Tokyo Olympics opened in July 23 last year after an unprecedented one-year delay because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Games were held in largely empty stadiums after fans were banned amid surging virus infections in Japan.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Iconic Torii Gates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

‘Go Driversity’: Shifting Gears at Hinomaru Taxi

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Collections of Japanese Major Corporations

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Survival Guide: Japanese Summer

Savvy Tokyo

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Eel and The Ox: Summer Unagi in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Refreshing Leaves: 5 Summertime Teas to Help Beat the Heat

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Hakone Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

When a Few Hours Is All You Need: 6 Part-Time Gigs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog