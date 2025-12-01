Japanese police release U.S. playwright Jeremy O Harris after drug arrest

Jeremy O Harris poses during the Met Gala in New York City on May 5.

American actor and ‌playwright Jeremy O Harris was released from custody ⁠in Japan on ‍Monday after ‍his arrest ‍last month ⁠on suspicion of attempting ​to smuggle drugs into the country, a police spokesperson said.

Harris was detained ⁠on November 16 at Okinawa's Naha airport when a customs officer found 0.78 grams of crystal containing the synthetic narcotic MDMA in his bag.

Local prosecutors declined to ​confirm whether Harris had been charged ⁠with a crime.

Japan has some of the toughest drug ‍laws among ‌developed countries, ‌imposing severe penalties ‍for possession and ‌smuggling offenses.

