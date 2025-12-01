 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: Jeremy O. Harris at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Jeremy O Harris poses during the Met Gala in New York City on May 5. Image: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni
crime

Japanese police release U.S. playwright Jeremy O Harris after drug arrest

TOKYO

American actor and ‌playwright Jeremy O Harris was released from custody ⁠in Japan on ‍Monday after ‍his arrest ‍last month ⁠on suspicion of attempting ​to smuggle drugs into the country, a police spokesperson said.

Harris was detained ⁠on November 16 at Okinawa's Naha airport when a customs officer found 0.78 grams of crystal containing the synthetic narcotic MDMA in his bag.

Local prosecutors declined to ​confirm whether Harris had been charged ⁠with a crime.

Japan has some of the toughest drug ‍laws among ‌developed countries, ‌imposing severe penalties ‍for possession and ‌smuggling offenses.

Why released? The rest of us would be in court and sentenced.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

