Japanese politician Super Crazy Kun arrested on sexual assault charges

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24

Given the choice of Japanese politician Makoto Nishimoto to run for public office under his stage name of Super Crazy Kun (meaning, essentially, “Super Crazy Guy”), it was unlikely that he was going to serve out his term as a member of Miyazaki City’s city council in a normal, uneventful way. And now, less than six months after being elected, Super Crazy Kun has been arrested, on charges of sexual assault.

The 37-year-old musician-turned-politician was arrested by Nagasaki Prefectural Police on Wednesday in the Miyazaki Eki Higashi neighborhood of Miyazaki City. According to the allegations, at around 4 a.m. on the previous Sunday, Super Crazy Kun forcibly took a woman into a hotel room and subjected her to “non-consensual sexual intercourse.” The woman, who is in her 30s and a preexisting acquaintance of Super Crazy Kun, filed a police report the following day, and also had bruises on various parts of her body that examiners believe will take one week to heal.

Super Crazy Kun’s aspiring political career began in 2021, when he won a seat on the city council of Toda, Saitama Prefecture. The election results were ruled invalid shortly after his term began, though, when it came to light that he had been living in the district he was representing for less than the required three months prior to the election. This didn’t discourage Super Crazy Kun from then running for mayor of Toda in 2022. This time, there was no investigation into the validity of the votes cast for him, as he finished far behind the winner of the election. The same thing happened later that same year when Super Crazy Kun ran for governor of his home prefecture of Miyazaki.

In the spring of 2023, though Super Crazy Kun went back to aiming for a city council seat, and secured one in the April election for Miyazaki City. He earned 4,195 votes, which might not sound like a lot, but was actually the second-most among the 61 candidates seeking a council seat.

The police have not made public whether Super Crazy Kun has admitted to the charges or is denying them, saying that doing so would hamper the ongoing investigation.

Source: Jiji, Asahi Shimbun, NHK News Web

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Councilman Super Crazy Kun begins work, but considerably less crazy looking

-- City Councilman Super Crazy Kun’s election victory ruled invalid by commission

-- “Protect the Nation from NHK Party” becomes “Protect the Nation from Old Parties Party”

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2023/09/06/japanese-politician-super-crazy-kun-arrested-on-sexual-assault-charges/

© SoraNews24