JR East to test anti-groping app on rush-hour trains

East Japan Railway Co (JR East) will soon begin trials of an anti-groping smartphone app it has developed, enabling users to notify train conductors of instances of molestation so announcements can be made to warn passengers.
The app will be tested on the crowded JR Saikyo Line between Shinjuku Station in Tokyo and Omiya Station in Saitama Prefecture from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays beginning in late February, according to the railway operator, commonly known as JR East.
"We have implemented a number of countermeasures (against molestation) such as installing more security cameras, but unfortunately they have not led to a decrease in the crime," said JR East President Yuji Fukasawa. "This is our next step."
The app, which can also sound an alarm, will be available on Apple iPhones. To discourage false reporting, users will be required to register their personal information with the company.
The service will utilize footage from onboard security cameras alongside a smartphone's global positioning system to exactly identify the carriage in which groping is taking place.
If the app is used, the conductor will receive a notification on a tablet computer and make an announcement stating that a passenger has reported groping in a particular carriage, in order to deter the perpetrator.
The railway company, which describes molestation as "a social challenge," is planning to conduct passenger surveys before making the app officially available.
It will also study how to ensure effective communication between train conductors and station staff in reporting such cases to the police.
A 2010 survey conducted by the National Police Agency showed that 80.9 percent of women who had fallen victim to groping on trains said they endured it without saying anything or just fled the scene. Many said they were "too frightened to do anything."© KYODO
No Business
Why do so many Japanese men find very young girls still at school sexy? That needs to be the starting point for any action.
Disillusioned
This app may be a good thing, but I can see it being very easily abused resulting in many false accusations.
They are just treating the symptoms of a perverted illness in Japanese men.
smithinjapan
Band-aid on a bullet hole. And what's more, given how many people don't understand how to use apps, I sense there will be many false alarms, and a heap of false accusations. Worse yet, the person making the "accusation" now won't even have to step forward, so people can do it for fun. Hope the police and station staff get a number or something from the person reporting it so they can at least follow up.
William77
If a country need such kind of App this means that there are deep social problems within the mind of their men.
Japan should get rid of it’s macho-perverted culture and teach to his male children respect and education for their women.
As always they can’t approach the problem from the route.
Nothing is going to change.
sensei258
Did you not read the article? It says users will be required to register, so their information will be noted whenever they use the ap.
Patricia Yarrow
How about starting by ditching the pervey manga about "she wants it bad" available at every blasted convini.
sensei258
I have to wonder how many alleged victims would not want to use this ap, because once the alarm is sounded, everyone in the train car will be looking at her.
sensei258
And what if she's one of those alleged victims we sometimes read about here who are supposedly repeatedly victimized? Will the conductor think 'Oh, her again' and ignore her?