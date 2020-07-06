Japanese rapper Kan a.k.a. GAMI arrested for marijuana possession

Police in Narita City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested 42-year-old Japanese rapper Kan a.k.a. GAMI for alleged marijuana possession.

The hip-hop MC, whose real name is Kunihiko Kawakami, was arrested Monday on suspicion of violating the Cannabis Control Law, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Kawakami, who lives in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he has no recollection of the cannabis.

Kawakami was allegedly carrying 0.5 grams of dried marijuana when he entered an acquaintance's home in Narita City at around 6:30 p.m. on June 15. According to police reports, an informant contacted the authorities and provided information on Kawakami’s whereabouts and possession of the illegal drug.

Kawakami was arrested on May 2 for possession of dried cannabis in Tokyo. He was out on bail when the latest arrest occurred.

