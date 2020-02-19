Japanese restaurant in Paris vandalized with 'coronavirus' graffiti

With the Japanese government announcing newly discovered cases of coronavirus infection within the country several times this month, the whole country is on edge regarding the disease. That’s led to some ugly reactions, such as a Japanese candy shop banning any and all Chinese people from entering the premises, but now panic and fear is manifesting in an ugly way at a Japanese food provider on the opposite side of the globe.
French national and Japanese resident Coach_en_japonais (@Lecoachjp on Twitter) recently posted photos of Yuki, a restaurant on Paris’ Rue de la Michodière. Yuki’s signage proudly touts Japanese cuisine favorites such as sushi, sashimi, and yakitori chicken skewers, but in the photos shared by Coach_en_japonais, vandals have made some crass additions to the restaurant’s exterior design.
“Coronavirus” reads graffiti written over the side windows, with another partly illegible word underneath followed by another iteration of “virus.” Lines of graffiti have also been drawn along the front of the building, and an entire bucket of paint looks to have been thrown against the glass door of the front entrance.
“Asian French, or Japanese, are being targeted for racial discrimination because of the coronavirus!” tweeted Coach_en_japonais. “This time a Japanese restaurant has been graffitied! As a French person, this makes me so sad to see.”
While such vandalism is deplorable regardless of the hateful logic behind it, it’s especially puzzling to see a Japanese restaurant being targeted, since the coronavirus outbreak originated in China, which is also where the vast majority of infections have been confirmed. Some commenters to the thread voiced their theory that though the restaurant serves Japanese food, it may be staffed or owned by people of Chinese descent, but it’s also not a stretch to think if you’re the kind of person who would engage in this kind of hateful behavior, you probably can’t be bothered to know the difference between Japanese and Chinese food, or even cultures.
“The owners might be Chinese,” Coach_en_japonais tweeted in a follow-up, “but regardless, this is absolutely unforgivable.”
Coach_en_japonais’s tweets being in Japanese helped them quickly catch the attention of Japanese Twitter users, many of whom were furious at the vandal’s treatment of their culture. However, Coach_en_japonais, showing compassion for all peoples, was quick to add a reminder that just like two wrongs don’t make a right, two hurtful statements aren’t going to make things better.
“There is something I’d like Japanese commenters to be conscious of. These sorts of responses are also discriminatory:
– ‘Of course that’s what’s going to/should happen, because the restaurant must be run by Chinese or North Korean people!’
– “French people have no class.”
Please think calmly! Thank you.”
Definitely good advice right now.
Source: Twitter/@Lecoachjp
Jeff Ko
But Japan does not have the Corona virus problem! The independent nation of Cruise Ship does!
liddit31
no country deserves to be treated like this.
kurisupisu
Vandalization of this shop achieves little except my contempt for the perpetrators...
akerusan
What is puzzling ? Is that some extraordinary news that most people don't make the difference between chinese and japanese ? My japanese friends leaving in France get their fare share of "nihao" and "chinese??" on near daily basis. (I'd argue that I used to get my fare share of "halo" here).
I mean, do you expect people that degrade building for fun, to be able to understand that asia is not one big giant country full of Chinese ?
Jonathan Prin
You have many a day such stupid vandalism actions happening especially in Paris, where Asians are targeted wherever they come from because they behave and are lawful.
It may for instance just be a lesns to deter clients to go to that restaurznt and go to the one opposite which serves another type of food. Or some students playing a game.
Nothing really about Coronavirus...since they are literzlly hundreds of such restaurants in that area mentioning sushis as main dish.
"Paris est une poubelle".
Northernlife
Geez there are some dumb arse douches out there....
Geeliez
Well many people can't tell Chinese and Japanese apart, just as I can't tell the difference between a Brit and a Slav, or an Italian and a Lebanese so we're all the same that way. However taking action on this is a different thing altogether.
Either way, it seems there's only a thin line holding back actions like these which are just beneath the surface of these societies.
Wakarimasen
Dimwits.
Chicanoinjapan
Kinda reminds me of the time a Chinese restaurant was destroyed by Congolese fans after a controversial football match refereed by Yuichi Nishimura at the 2010 World Cup.
If there's one thing coronavirus has shown is that stupidity and ignorance has no borders.
garymalmgren
liddit31Today 03:59 pm JST
no country deserves to be treated like this.
Since when is a sushi shop "a country"
As stated by the original poster, "“The owners might be Chinese,” Coach_en_japonais tweeted in a follow-up, “but regardless, this is absolutely unforgivable.”
This is not necessarily aimed at any one country. It could just as easily be a rival's handiwork.
gary