Japanese restaurant owner shot to death in Mexico

A 43-year-old Japanese restaurant owner was shot to death in Mexico on Thursday in what appears to be a robbery-murder case, local media reported Friday.
The Japanese man, whose name is believed to be Taro Yoshida, was found dead at a ramen noodle restaurant in the city of Tijuana in northwestern Mexico. His colleague discovered the body Thursday morning after noticing the security camera had been broken and a door was left half-open.
The reports said Yoshida was shot in the head and chest and collapsed into a chair on the second floor of the restaurant. Cash totaling over 100,000 yen was stolen from a safe whose door remained open.
Citing a security guard of the restaurant, the reports also said Yoshida had left with two men early Thursday morning and the three later returned together, but nothing about the interaction aroused suspicion.
According to local reports and the restaurant's Facebook page, Yoshida runs two ramen shops in Tijuana.© KYODO
Fighto!
They were using Yen? In Mexico?
Anyway, RIP to the poor ramen chef.
Sven Asai
That’s one of the most dangerous regions on the planet, so he made it for an astonishingly long time there.
bakakuma
I dont know why you would keep such amount of cash in Home in Mexico. Too bad as more Japanese will be targeted in future. Jackpot for criminals. When it comes to living outside Japan, needs some common sense. Not Japanese sense.
El Rata
Not a surprise really. I lived in that hell of a place for a while, while it's not that bad to visit and get wasted, living there is not for the dumb.
Locals will always try to take advantage of any gullible subject by putting on a facade of fake friendliness, luckily for me I speak the lingo so their attempts always failed with me.
yakyak
What the hell does that even mean?
Simian Lane
Mexico is a bad place
onedragon
It doesn’t take much education to open a Ramen shop in Tijuana, Mexico.