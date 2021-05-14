Japanese restaurant owner shot to death in Mexico

A 43-year-old Japanese restaurant owner was shot to death in Mexico on Thursday in what appears to be a robbery-murder case, local media reported Friday.

The Japanese man, whose name is believed to be Taro Yoshida, was found dead at a ramen noodle restaurant in the city of Tijuana in northwestern Mexico. His colleague discovered the body Thursday morning after noticing the security camera had been broken and a door was left half-open.

The reports said Yoshida was shot in the head and chest and collapsed into a chair on the second floor of the restaurant. Cash totaling over 100,000 yen was stolen from a safe whose door remained open.

Citing a security guard of the restaurant, the reports also said Yoshida had left with two men early Thursday morning and the three later returned together, but nothing about the interaction aroused suspicion.

According to local reports and the restaurant's Facebook page, Yoshida runs two ramen shops in Tijuana.

