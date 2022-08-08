Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A service is held at Bloody Ridge as part of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal near Honiara, Solomon Islands, on Monday. During the service, a Japanese sailor was attacked. Photo: Petty Officer Chris Weissenborn/NZDF via AP
Japanese sailor attacked at Solomon Islands memorial service

By NICK PERRY
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

A Japanese sailor was attacked Monday in the Solomon Islands during a World War II memorial service that was also attended by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Radio New Zealand reported that the victim was part of a Japanese navy media team and that he was stabbed in the neck with a pair of scissors, receiving minor injuries.

The Solomon Islands government was hosting the dawn service at Bloody Ridge as part of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal.

Radio New Zealand spoke with medics who said the sailor would require stitches but was doing well. Bloody Ridge community chief Wesley Ramo said the suspect was from a neighboring community, was under the influence and mentally unstable.

Also attending the ceremony were Makoto Oniki, Japan’s state minister of defense, and Peeni Henare, New Zealand's defense minister.

The suspect reportedly tackled the sailor to the ground during the attack before locals and U.S. military personnel stepped in and detained him. Police then took him away and the ceremony resumed after a short break.

Commemorations are being held over three days in the Solomon Islands to mark the anniversary of the battle. Bloody Ridge is a small hill where in Sept. 1942, U.S. Marines held off a Japanese force that was attacking a military airfield.

Sherman is part of a high-profile diplomatic delegation that the the U.S. sent to the Solomons, which also includes U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy.

The trip holds a personal interest for Sherman and Kennedy, whose fathers both fought there during World War II.

Kennedy on Sunday met with the children of two Solomon men who, during the war, helped rescue her father, the late President John F. Kennedy, after his boat was rammed and sunk by a Japanese destroyer.

In an emotional moment, Kennedy gave the children a replica of the coconut husk that her father had used to write a message asking for help, news organization Stuff reported.

The trip comes after the U.S. and several Pacific nations expressed deep concern about a security pact the Solomons signed with China in April, which many fear could result in a military buildup in the region.

As part of her trip, Sherman has also visited the Pacific nations of Samoa and Tonga and plans to visit Australia and New Zealand.

That was 80 years ago, please get a life. People need to move on. It' not like he sailed into the area with the Battleship Yamoto.

Bloody Ridge community chief Wesley Ramo said the suspect was from a neighboring community, was under the influence and mentally unstable.

I'm not sure how much WW2 was actually a factor in this.

Well, Japan did occupy the Solomon Islands.

Some people might still have hard feelings about it?

The world hasn't forgotten the atrocities of Imperial Japan.

@The Avenger

 People need to move on. 

Absolutely not, until Japan teaches its own children about the atrocities and war crimes of Imperial Japan so that such tragedies will never be repeated again.

When Japan's victims fully and vividly remember Japan's atrocities and are now armed to the teeth(China and Korea comes to mind) but Japan has forgotten, bad things will happen.

Japan's teaching of Imperial Japan's crime is for Japan's own self-protection, not to boost the egos of China and Korea.

Blimey! Next we’ll be have Japanese naval personnel at Pearl Harbor and we’ll be having Japanese soldier standing at the cenotaph win London. Rather bad taste and disrespectful to the some who gave all.

might help if Japan could teach about its own atrocities. Then maybe!

