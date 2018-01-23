Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese student among victims of Melbourne car attack remembered

SYDNEY

A Japanese student and five others killed by a car driven down a busy pedestrian mall in Melbourne were remembered at a memorial service on Tuesday to mark the one-year anniversary of the rampage.

Yosuke Kanno, the 25-year-old student, was killed when the car drove through Bourke Street Mall on Jan. 20, 2017, mowing down pedestrians in an allegedly deliberate attack.

At the service held by the Victorian state government in central Melbourne, Kanno's elder brother, Jumpei, said he still could not comprehend what had happened to his only sibling.

"I keep asking how could such an incident could happen?" Jumpei said through a translator. "Those who were injured, those who were at the scene, must be feeling very difficult and painful, just because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Together with the family of Matthew Si, another victim of the Bourke Street tragedy, the Kanno family made a set of 1,000 paper cranes that were displayed on stage as Jumpei spoke.

Victorian state Premier Daniel Andrews, who also spoke at the service, described the incident as a day of "the most inconceivable carnage."

"No words will ever be enough. Nothing can ever undo the damage. But I hope that there is some small measure of comfort in knowing that you are not alone," he said, addressing the bereaved families and survivors.

The driver of the vehicle, James Gargasoulas, 27, has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges.

Jumpei said it was "regrettable" that Gargasoulas had been released on bail for a separate incident one week before the Bourke Street rampage.

Last month, a similar incident occurred in Melbourne when a car was allegedly deliberately driven through a pedestrian crossing on Flinders Street, killing one person.

Jumpei said it is his family's wish to see fewer incidents like this "in the city my brother loved."

Following the Bourke Street incident, the Victorian government established a scholarship with the International University of Health and Welfare, Kanno's alma mater in Japan, in his honor.

The scholarship provides up to A$10,000 ($8,000) for five years for a high-achieving current or former student of the university to study in Melbourne.

