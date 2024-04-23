Japanese 'sugar baby' gets 9 years for scamming men out of ¥155 mil

A 25-year-old Japanese woman was given a nine-year prison sentence on Monday for defrauding three men out of a total of 155 million yen on a dating app and selling a manual on how to scam men out of their money.
The Nagoya District Court also fined Mai Watanabe, known by the moniker "itadaki joshi Riri-chan," literally "sugar baby Riri," 8 million yen for the scams.
Prosecutors had sought a 13-year sentence and a fine of 12 million yen.
"The crime is a very insidious one utilizing sweet-talking to make the victims from a dating app fall in love," Presiding Judge Yoichi Omura said, adding the manual "encouraged similar crimes."
According to the indictment, between March 2021 and August 2023, Watanabe duped a man in his 50s with a story that she needed money to pay off a debt, swindling approximately 117 million yen from him.
She told two other men a similar story, bilking them out of a total of about 38 million yen between April and August 2023.
The court also convicted her of selling her manual to a woman and evading income tax by hiding around 40 million yen derived from the scams.© KYODO
3 Comments
Login to comment
Open-minded
Now tax evasion is illegal!
Are they going to prosecute all women who manipulate men? Are they going to close down hostess clubs and arrest the women inside? It seems her only crime is saying the quiet part about women and in particularly in Japan out loud!
Yrral
What was the crime
kurisupisu
Tax evasion-the Japanese state watches carefully and punishes by sending to gaol.
tora
Tax evasion (lol).
One of the "victims" must have had connections in the right places.