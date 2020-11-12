Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japanese teacher arrested for sexually assaulting boy while studying abroad in Canada

1 Comment
CHIBA

Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a Japanese teacher of English from Osaka Prefecture on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor and violating the child prostitution and pornography law three years ago. The 28-year-old suspect allegedly committed obscene acts on a Japanese child he met while studying abroad in Canada.

The suspect has been identified as Yoshiyuki Nakagami, an English conversation teacher from Takatsuki City in Osaka Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to police, it is rare to uncover sexual assault cases committed by Japanese suspects in foreign countries.

Police said that three times in October 2017, when Nakagami was studying in British Columbia, Canada, he allegedly pulled down the pants of the boy, then 9, fondled the lower half of his body and filmed it. Nakagami reportedly knew the child.

Police said Nakagami, who was arrested on Wednesday, has admitted to the charged and quoted him as saying, "I did it to satisfy my sexual desires."

Police are currently investigating him for similar crimes against several children. In 2018, he was investigated for a separate child pornography case. At that time, police searched Nakagami's home and seized a computer containing child sexual abuse footage.

In this case, Chiba Prefectural Police asked for the Canadian police's cooperation to secure evidence against Nakagami.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Canada is good at resting people and happy about it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Of Japan’s Most Bizarre Festivals

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #104: Store’s Ad for Christmas Chicken Is Confusing

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

Johnson Town

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Applying for Part-Time Jobs

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Educating, Empowering And Embracing One’s Half-Japanese Heritage

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps In Japan For 2020: What’s Worth It And What’s Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Acne Troubles? Not Anymore With These Japanese Products Wonders!

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 44, 2020

GaijinPot Blog