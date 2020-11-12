Japanese teacher arrested for sexually assaulting boy while studying abroad in Canada

Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a Japanese teacher of English from Osaka Prefecture on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor and violating the child prostitution and pornography law three years ago. The 28-year-old suspect allegedly committed obscene acts on a Japanese child he met while studying abroad in Canada.

The suspect has been identified as Yoshiyuki Nakagami, an English conversation teacher from Takatsuki City in Osaka Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to police, it is rare to uncover sexual assault cases committed by Japanese suspects in foreign countries.

Police said that three times in October 2017, when Nakagami was studying in British Columbia, Canada, he allegedly pulled down the pants of the boy, then 9, fondled the lower half of his body and filmed it. Nakagami reportedly knew the child.

Police said Nakagami, who was arrested on Wednesday, has admitted to the charged and quoted him as saying, "I did it to satisfy my sexual desires."

Police are currently investigating him for similar crimes against several children. In 2018, he was investigated for a separate child pornography case. At that time, police searched Nakagami's home and seized a computer containing child sexual abuse footage.

In this case, Chiba Prefectural Police asked for the Canadian police's cooperation to secure evidence against Nakagami.

