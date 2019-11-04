Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japanese tourist arrested in Australia over child porn possession

5 Comments
SYDNEY

A 30-year-old Japanese tourist has been arrested and charged with attempting to bring child porn material into Australia, the country's border protection agency said Monday.

During a search of the man's mobile phone upon his arrival in the western city of Perth from Tokyo on Saturday, officials discovered more than 200 video files and images that are alleged to depict "the sexual abuse or exploitation of children," Australian Border Force said in a statement.

An additional 300 videos have also been found on his phone and will be examined in the coming weeks, according to the border force.

The border force declined to say why his phone was searched upon his arrival at Perth Airport. It also withheld his name or other details.

Officers charged the man with one count of attempting to import child abuse material. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment with a fine of up to A$525,000 ($363,000).

The suspect appeared in Perth Magistrate's Court on Sunday where he was remanded in custody and is expected to reappear in the same court at the end of November.

"Australian Border Force officers have significant powers under the Customs Act to search the mobile phones and electronic devices of international travelers and they exercise those powers at airports around the country on a daily basis," said Rod O'Donnell, the border force's regional commander for the state of Western Australia.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

Educate Japanese public that child porn is illegal and carry heavy punishment outside of Japan, especially in Western countries.

Western visitors visiting Japan next year during the Olympics are going to be absolutely horrified by what they see at Japanese convenience stores.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

What would happen if you told the border control that you forgot your password?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Good work Border Security now let him rot in an Australian prison his worst nightmare is about to begin.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Most Japanese manga with young girls in them are illegal in Australia.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"Most Japanese manga with young girls in them are illegal in Australia."

Because it's a meme country where even a a-cup is absolutely haram!

"now let him rot in an Australian prison his worst nightmare is about to begin."

What a waste of taxpayer money. Just deport the subject where they came from.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Bye bye Japanese man. You are gonna spend the next few years of your life in an Australian prison where kiddy fiddlers get very special attention and treatment - from the other inmates.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What would happen if you told the border control that you forgot your password?

Arrest and fine. Australia has a law about this type of search. Canada, UK, and a number of other countries also demand access to portable computing devices at their borders.

Really, who keeps porn of any sort on their phones?

Whenever crossing borders, best to have a freshly wiped device with no access to anything setup. Use encrypted cloud storage for anything important that requires access using both a passphrase and U2F security device.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Art & Culture

Culture Day: A Quest For Japanese Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Discovering Japanese Floral Beauty with Ikebana Master Flavia Nishimura

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #53: Mundane Halloween Costume Event Has Twitter Giggling

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Summerhill International School’s Info Session 2019

Savvy Tokyo