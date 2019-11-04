Japanese tourist arrested in Australia over child porn possession

A 30-year-old Japanese tourist has been arrested and charged with attempting to bring child porn material into Australia, the country's border protection agency said Monday.

During a search of the man's mobile phone upon his arrival in the western city of Perth from Tokyo on Saturday, officials discovered more than 200 video files and images that are alleged to depict "the sexual abuse or exploitation of children," Australian Border Force said in a statement.

An additional 300 videos have also been found on his phone and will be examined in the coming weeks, according to the border force.

The border force declined to say why his phone was searched upon his arrival at Perth Airport. It also withheld his name or other details.

Officers charged the man with one count of attempting to import child abuse material. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment with a fine of up to A$525,000 ($363,000).

The suspect appeared in Perth Magistrate's Court on Sunday where he was remanded in custody and is expected to reappear in the same court at the end of November.

"Australian Border Force officers have significant powers under the Customs Act to search the mobile phones and electronic devices of international travelers and they exercise those powers at airports around the country on a daily basis," said Rod O'Donnell, the border force's regional commander for the state of Western Australia.

