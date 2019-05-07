Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese tourist, husband charged in Hawaii sex assault case

HONOLULU

A Japanese tourist and her husband lured another visitor from Japan to their Waikiki hotel room and sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged Nagisa and Darrell Dorch with multiple counts of sexual assault.

According to court documents the couple and the woman were hanging out at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort pool. The documents say Nagisa Dorch asked the woman to go with her to the couple's hotel room to help pick out a bathing suit.

After they entered the room, Darrell Dorch arrived and the couple became intimate, which made the woman uncomfortable, the documents said. When she tried to leave, Darrell Dorch allegedly punched repeatedly. Nagisa Dorch translated her husband's sexual demands and kissed the woman, police said.

Nagisa Dorch helped the woman leave the room when the couple's son knocked on the door and Darrell Dorch went on the balcony, court documents said.

Court documents said the woman was raped at least four times, Hawaii News Now reported.

Nagisa Dorch's lawyer, Walter Rodby, said in court Monday she's never been in trouble before, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The deputy public defender who represented Darrell Dorch in court couldn't immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Not the friendliest looking couple around!

https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2019/05/04/married-couple-vacation-charged-with-multiple-counts-sex-assault-kidnapping/

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Nagisa Dorch helped the woman leave the room..

Well, wasn't that nice of Mrs. Dorch.

..when the couple's son knocked on the door...

Hey, kid. I hope you know and understand everything that your parents have done.

...and Darrell Dorch went on the balcony, court documents said

Enjoy prison a-hole.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Since this happened in America, you know they'll get real Justice, not a suspended sentence for showing the judge remorse

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Not the friendliest looking couple around!

Why don't they look friendly, again? One is posing with a friendly smile. The other looks scared while she is taking a mugshot after being arrested.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@Silvafan

Why don't they look friendly, again?

Lol. I thought the same thing. Darrell Dorch is most likely a sociopath, that's why he looks so friendly in the pic.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

This chump and his wife are going away for a long time.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

lock them up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hang’em high

0 ( +0 / -0 )

