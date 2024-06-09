Japanese video streaming site niconico suspended due to cyberattack

Major Japanese video streaming website niconico has temporarily stopped its services due to a cyberattack, according to its operator.

"Currently, niconico has been hit by a massive cyberattack and services have been suspended to minimize the impact," Dwango Co said, adding it remains uncertain when they can be restored. The website has been offline since Saturday.

On Monday, the operator was still checking whether it was safe for the website to resume services, according to niconico's official X social media account.

Dwango is investigating whether there were any information leaks. So far, no credit card breaches have been confirmed, the company said.

Users can share videos ranging from music to animals on niconico and they can also watch the live streaming of government officials' press conferences.

© KYODO