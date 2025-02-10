Japanese woman found dead in Hungary had sought embassy help over DV

A Japanese woman whose Irish ex-husband has been arrested on suspicion of murder after her body was found in a Budapest apartment fire had previously reported she had been the subject of domestic violence to the Japanese Embassy in Hungary, her lawyer and supporters said Sunday.

The 43-year-old woman had also contacted local police twice last year to report the theft of her computer and threats by her ex-husband, the sources said. The failure of both the embassy and police to prevent the incident has raised concerns over their responses.

The embassy has declined to comment whether the woman had consulted with them.

After divorcing in 2023, the woman had been unable to return to Japan with their two children as her ex-husband had taken their passports, according to the lawyer and supporters.

They said she sought help from the Japanese embassy last summer, reporting she had been the subject of domestic violence and requesting documents to facilitate her children's return, but was instead advised to negotiate with her ex-husband.

A friend said she had been too afraid to engage in discussions with her ex-husband due to his violent tendencies.

The woman's body was found on Jan 29 after her ex-husband reported a fire in her apartment, where she had been living with their two children. The children were not home at the time of fire and were unharmed.

Investigators did not initially suspect foul play but later identified the ex-husband as a suspect and arrested him on Feb 3, according to local media and police. He has denied the allegations.

While the fire was initially believed to have been caused by her smoking in bed, sources indicated that the woman did not smoke, they said.

At a memorial service held Saturday in front of the woman's apartment, a Japanese friend remembered her as "a kind and strong woman," saying "this kind of tragedy must never happen again."

© KYODO