crime

Japanese woman hit, killed by drunk driver in Seoul

SEOUL

A 58-year-old Japanese woman was hit and killed by a car at an intersection in central Seoul on Sunday night, local police said, with the driver, a man in his 30s who was found to have been under the influence of alcohol, taken into custody.

The woman's 38-year-old daughter, who was with her at the time, suffered a broken knee, but her life was not in danger. The driver is under investigation for suspected dangerous driving resulting in death and injury.

The accident occurred near Dongdaemun Station, a busy shopping and hotel district in the center of South Korea's capital, which is often visited by Japanese tourists.

