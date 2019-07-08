Journalist Ito says she was 'desperate to protect' herself from rape

Japanese journalist Shiori Ito, who has accused a prominent former television reporter of rape, said in a damages lawsuit Monday that she tried to stop him and was "desperate to protect" herself.
The 30-year-old Ito is seeking 11 million yen in compensation from Noriyuki Yamaguchi, a former reporter at Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc, known as TBS. Yamaguchi has denied any unlawful act, saying his act was based on consent.
"I felt dizzy when I was dining together (with Yamaguchi), and when I woke up at a hotel I was being raped," Ito said in a hearing at the Tokyo District Court. "I was desperate to protect my body, telling him to 'stop.'"
Ito claims she was raped at a hotel in 2015 following a meal in Tokyo with Yamaguchi, who had promised assistance in getting her a job.
"Even now I have flashbacks," she told the hearing, adding that the stress has led to some physical ailments.
Following the incident, she filed a complaint with police but prosecutors dropped the case in July 2016, citing insufficient evidence.
Ito later filed a complaint with the Committee for the Inquest of Prosecution, but it also judged in September 2017 that the prosecutors' decision was "appropriate," saying there was no reason to overturn it.
The trial also includes a counter-lawsuit filed by Yamaguchi, who is seeking 130 million yen in compensation from Ito, claiming his social reputation has been damaged by her remarks.© KYODO
Vince Black
Somehow she conveniently forgets the time between drinking heavily, a choice she made, and waking up in a hotel room, another choice she made.
Sounds like she's just after cash.
HBJ
I hope there is an investigation and the correct outcome is reached.
It’s about time ladies voices were heard, and taken seriously on issues like this.
I hope she made some kind of contemporaneous notes or comments to friends or family around the time of the alleged attack - as such words could be crucial in backing up her claim.
papigiulio
@Vince Black read the article, she says:
Which seems to me she was drugged.
lincolnman
I hope she is successful in her court case.
Her attacker no doubt read Donald Trump's book; "The Art of the Sexual Assault or How to Grab Em in Three Easy Steps"... Forward written by Harvey Weinstein.
CaptDingleheimer
Glad to see we're only 5 comments in and it's already Trump's fault...
wtfjapan
Somehow she conveniently forgets the time between drinking heavily, a choice she made, and waking up in a hotel room, another choice she made.
drinking heavily doesnt excuse rape, enticing a woman whos heavily drunk into your room or entering her room while shes drunk doesnt excuse rape also. If your a guy and need to get a women drunk to have sex with her your clearly got some mental health issues
JJ Jetplane
@Vince Black
Don’t blame the victim. Also, it was all for show or if she was lying, I don’t think she would persistently pursue the case as much as she has. Regardless of how many times they dropped the case, she keeps pursuing it. I commend her for taking a stand and for not backing down.
Victims deserve the benefit of the doubt.
girl_in_tokyo
It seems you are not very familiar with the case. Ms. Ito said she had one cup of sake before feeling dizzy, which made her believes Yamaguchi slipped her a date rape drug. The taxi driver reported that she asked continuously to be taken home, but Yamaguchi ignored her and took her to his hotel. There is also video footage of Yamaguchi carrying her into the hotel because she could not walk. She was incapacitated and unable to consent to sex.
Also, the case reeks of political interference. Ms. Ito reported the attack right away, and the police were planning to go forward with the arrest. But as it turns out, Yamaguchi is apparently friends with Shizo Abe - he wrote a flattering biography of him and they remain friendly. The top prosecutor called off the arrest literally seconds before Yamaguchi was to be arrested as he came out of Narita airport. The police were forced to drop the case.
Also, just so you know, women don't make money by pretending to have been raped. Even if she did win the case, which is not very likely considering how these cases generally go, she still has to pay her lawyer.
In these cases the only people to make money are the lawyers.
The reason she spoke up is because rape is all too often ignored in Japan and she wanted to make a stand. Thanks to her, other women will feel empowered to come forward and report their rapes, and more attention will be paid to the lack of resources for victims. In addition, she did not want Yamaguchi to get away with raping more women - did you know that research shows that on average, a rapist rapes four times?
Wesley
If she really was a victim, then he should be jailed. But if HE was a victim of false accusation, then she should be jailed.
I wonder if the security footage in the hotel & the lift helped the prosecutors in their decision to drop the case.
Ascissor
Wesley:
The reasons for the decision are opaque, which is why Ito titled her book "Black Box".
Vince Black
One cup of sake? Proof of that?
he slipped her a drug? Ok, toxicity report.
My best bet is that in the following weeks there will be zero evidence in her favor except her own word and the accused will settle for a monetary payout just to stop it all.
Either way, she will win.