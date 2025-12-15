Journalist says security camera footage was 'essential' in rape case film

Japanese journalist Shiori Ito speaks at a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo on Monday.

Japanese journalist Shiori Ito said Monday that security camera footage used in her Academy Award-nominated documentary film "Black Box Diaries" was "essential" for conveying her experience of sexual assault, as she faces an ongoing dispute over the unauthorized use of some material.

"I wanted people to experience as well what is it like, not just the rape, but the aftermath of what you have to live with," she said at a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, explaining the reason for making the film.

The original work, nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film at this year's Academy Awards, was revised for its Friday release in Japan amid the dispute. It details the events that led Ito to accuse former TV reporter Noriyuki Yamaguchi of raping her after they dined together in Tokyo in 2015, an allegation he denies.

Lawyer Yoko Nishihiro, who formerly represented Ito, released a statement on Thursday arguing that legal issues have not been resolved, including one over the security camera footage from a hotel that Yamaguchi allegedly dragged Ito into, which was used without the facility's approval.

Ito said that the footage was edited using computer graphics in the new version.

Ito issued an apology in October, saying that she filmed an account of a taxi driver describing what he saw before the incident without obtaining his consent.

But she did not directly answer at the press conference a question about whether she apologized to other individuals who appeared in the original version without their consent.

After prosecutors declined to indict Yamaguchi due to a lack of evidence, Ito filed a damages suit and wrote a book about her experiences, making her a symbol of Japan's #MeToo movement.

Ito won the damages suit against Yamaguchi, with the Supreme Court finalizing a ruling that found there had been sexual intercourse without consent.

