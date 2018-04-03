JR East to install security cameras on all trains

East Japan Railway Co said Tuesday it will put security cameras on all its trains to enhance security, eyeing to complete the installation on trains running on Tokyo's Yamanote loop line ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

JR East plans to install cameras on all new cars to be made from the current fiscal year starting this month, in addition to some 13,000 existing ones.

Company President Yuji Fukasawa said a press conference that JR East has judged that "(surveillance) cameras are efficient to boost the security level in stations and trains."

The move was prompted by a suicide blaze inside a bullet train car on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line connecting Tokyo and Shin-Osaka in June 2015, which resulted in the death of a woman in her 50s and injuries to 26 other passengers.

Some shinkansen bullet train cars and part of those on the Saikyo Line linking Tokyo to Saitama Prefecture have already been equipped with cameras, according to JR East.

Among other railway operators, Tokyu Corp, Tokyo Metro Co and the Tokyo metropolitan government, which runs the Toei Subway, are also planning to install security cameras on all train cars.

