Junior high school boy threatens elementary school over Armani uniforms

A junior high school student has been referred to prosecutors, accused of threatening an elementary school in Tokyo’s Ginza district which introduced Armani-designed uniforms earlier this month.

Police said the 14-year-old boy, a third-grade student at a junior high school in Tochigi Prefecture, wrote threats on an online message board on April 7, directed at Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward. The boy, who used a computer at his home, wrote: “Surely it’s best to let them go to school in normal uniforms. If you don’t watch yourself, I’ll attack someone with a knife.”

The boy has admitted to the allegation and was quoted by police as saying, “I thought it was inappropriate to make elementary school children wear expensive school uniforms.”

© Japan Today