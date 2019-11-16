Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Junior high school girl attacked by man while on her way to school in Ehime

MATSUYAMA, Ehime

A junior high school girl was attacked by a man with a knife as she walked to school in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:50 a.m. The girl told police that a man grabbed her from behind and cut a finger on her left hand as she struggled to get free. The man ran off and the girl asked a passerby to call the police.

Apart from a cut to her finger, the girl did not suffer any other injuries, police said.

The girl said the man was dressed all in black and police are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify him.

Darned, right in my neighborhood.

Our students were all sent home right after the last meeting.

No club activities.

Hope they get this guy, the sooner the better!

They need to teach classes on this from elementary school. Being aware of your surroundings and who is within a threatening distance of you at all times.

Japan is safe unless you're a female of any age

It’s difficult to prepare or to be aware of strangers when you are walking in broad daylight on your way to school. Japan is only a safe country for middle aged men. If you are a woman child or elderly, you face the sane dangers as any other country in the world. It sort of points to a very cowardly criminal class who only attack those who can’t fight back.

Driving my kids to school everyday sounds better and better everytime I read this. Mykids won't be walking alone. We will be doing things the American way, and dropping and picking up our kids everyday. No need to walk 2km in the rain living in this house. Safety of our Children is #1!

Isn’t the above comment “Irrelevant”? Needs to be “Moderated”.

Ensure the kids have whistles to blow when in danger. Also teach them to shout out when they are in danger.

Take them to Judo and Karate classes.

