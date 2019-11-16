Junior high school girl attacked by man while on her way to school in Ehime

A junior high school girl was attacked by a man with a knife as she walked to school in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:50 a.m. The girl told police that a man grabbed her from behind and cut a finger on her left hand as she struggled to get free. The man ran off and the girl asked a passerby to call the police.

Apart from a cut to her finger, the girl did not suffer any other injuries, police said.

The girl said the man was dressed all in black and police are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify him.

