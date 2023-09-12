Junior high school principal arrested for possessing obscene images of young girls

The 55-year-old principal of a municipal junior high school in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward has been arrested on suspicion of violating the child prostitution and pornography law after obscene images of young girls were found on his video camera and other devices.
Police said papers on Hisayoshi Kitamura, the principal of Miharadai Junior High School, were sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported.
Police said Kitamura has admitted some of the photos and videos were of a girl whom he formerly taught at a different school. He has been at Miharadai Junior High School since 2019.
Police searched Kitamura's home and his school office where they found the video camera in his desk. They seized cameras, computers, smartphones, and other devices from his home.
Police said they have been investigating Kitamura since last November when the Tokyo metropolitan government Board of Education received a complaint that he had been sexually harassing a young woman.© Japan Today
Mr Kipling
Fox in charge of the hen house..... I'm guessing resignation, slap on wrist and full pension.
lostrune2
"It's for research"
falseflagsteve
Not again, unbelievable.
As I mentioned previously, these fiends seek employment where they can find easy victims, whether it’s a school or kindergarten they will do their best to get in. There must be more measures put in place to try and stop this kind of thing.
Yuuju
I wonder how long hes been doing it and how many victims are there, how many traumatized children and why no one noticed or spoke up earlier. Good thing hes caught. Never be afraid to speak up, the shame only lies with the criminal.
unfortunately, its Japanese culture to nurture not speaking up, not noticing things and conforming.
Redemption
I found out right away as a JET new to Japan that the Principal and Vice Principal have almost gosh like powers. For example, I was dissatisfied with the craphole one room apartment my English teacher liaison expected me to live in and with one phone call the Vice Principal (ghosh bress him) had me hooked up for 10,000 more in a 2LDK living large in Oita.
Legrande
*The 55-year-old principal of a municipal junior high school in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward has been arrested on suspicion of violating the child prostitution and pornography law*
That's what it boils down to inevitably.
Chabbawanga
Hardly surprising. There are definitely more pedophiles out there in the education system. The only way you can deal with it is teaching kids to report these incident immediately and take action asap to remove these sickos. Offenders need to be put on a register, and their "human right" to choose their employment or whatever BS was in the news the other week is revoked. Pedos never get to work with children EVER. Sorry.
nosuke
Another pedo
earsay
A beast. You just wonder if the only reason he rose to his current position was through the archaic seniority system. Goodness knows how many victims he was beasting.