Junior high school principal arrested for possessing obscene images of young girls

The 55-year-old principal of a municipal junior high school in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward has been arrested on suspicion of violating the child prostitution and pornography law after obscene images of young girls were found on his video camera and other devices.

Police said papers on Hisayoshi Kitamura, the principal of Miharadai Junior High School, were sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Kitamura has admitted some of the photos and videos were of a girl whom he formerly taught at a different school. He has been at Miharadai Junior High School since 2019.

Police searched Kitamura's home and his school office where they found the video camera in his desk. They seized cameras, computers, smartphones, and other devices from his home.

Police said they have been investigating Kitamura since last November when the Tokyo metropolitan government Board of Education received a complaint that he had been sexually harassing a young woman.

