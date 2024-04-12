Junior high school students arrested over suspected cocaine use in Gifu Prefecture

Police in Kakamigahara City, Gifu Prefecture, have arrested two junior high school boys, aged 14 and 15, on suspicion violating the Narcotics Control Law by using cocaine.

The two boys who are friends and attend the same school were arrested on March 11 after they were detained over another incident on March 10, NHK reported. A urine test detected traces of cocaine in their system.

Police said they are investigating how the boys obtained the cocaine. Gifu prefectural police said that over the past five years, they have arrested 33 boys under the age of 20 in drug cases. In five cases, the boys were high school students.

