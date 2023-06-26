Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A vehicle carrying kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke enters a police station in Tokyo's Meguro Ward on Tuesday. Photo: KYODO
crime

Kabuki actor Ennosuke arrested for alleged role in mother's suicide

TOKYO

Popular Japanese kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke, 47, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of helping his mother take her own life in mid-May, in what is believed to have been a family suicide pact, an investigative source said.

Ennosuke, whose real name is Takahiko Kinoshi, was found collapsed at his parents' home in Tokyo on May 18, along with his mother Nobuko, 75, and his father Hiroyuki, 76, known as kabuki actor Ichikawa Danshiro.

The couple was later pronounced dead, with Ennosuke having been hospitalized until he was taken to the police station Tuesday morning for voluntary questioning, where he was subsequently arrested.

Ennosuke admitted to the allegation and was quoted by the police as saying, "It is true I helped my parents commit suicide. I had also intended to follow them by killing myself."

The immediate charge leveled against him was assisting in his mother's suicide, in part by giving her sleeping drugs between the afternoon of May 17 and the next morning.

The police are also investigating the actor's suspected involvement in his father's death, which an autopsy found was also caused by him ingesting drugs.

They found that Ennosuke was prescribed sleeping medication in the past. Ennosuke himself had suspicious signs of having taken drugs when he was taken to the hospital.

The police did not find any drugs or pill containers during their on-site investigations. The actor has told the police that he had covered his parents with plastic bags and disposed of medicinal trash.

The parents were found in their home's living room, while Ennosuke was found semi-conscious in a closet in his own room on a lower level.

The incident occurred on the same day as a weekly magazine published a report detailing Ennosuke's alleged involvement in bullying and sexual abuse of people, including actors and staff in his theater collective.

Ennosuke, who began his career in the early 1980s, is considered to be a central figure in the kabuki world and has appeared in several popular television series.

He also featured in a series of "Super Kabuki" plays, a new genre of kabuki that combines traditional performance with modern theater effects and music, attracting attention for his role in one based on the manga "One Piece."

Following the play's major commercial success, he announced putting on another one based upon the popular "Demon Slayer" series in 2024.

Award-winning actor Teruyuki Kagawa, who has adopted the kabuki stage name of Ichikawa Chusha, is his cousin.

