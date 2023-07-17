Kabuki actor Ennosuke charged again, this time over father's death

Popular Japanese kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke, 47, was served a fresh arrest Tuesday for allegedly helping his father take his own life in mid-May, police said, following an earlier arrest on suspicion of aiding his mother's suicide.

Police are investigating the incident after Ennosuke, whose real name is Takahiko Kinoshi, was found collapsed at the family home in Tokyo on May 18, along with his mother Nobuko, 75, and his father Hiroyuki, 76, known as Kabuki actor Ichikawa Danshiro.

The couple was later pronounced dead, with their deaths attributed to a drug overdose, in what is believed to have been a family suicide pact, an investigative source said.

According to police, Ennosuke allegedly gave his father sleeping drugs between the afternoon of May 17 and the next morning which led to his death on May 18. He has admitted to the allegation, the police said.

Traces of two types of sleeping medication, which Ennosuke had previously been prescribed, were found in his system and in his parents' bodies, according to the police.

The incident occurred on the same day a weekly magazine published a report detailing Ennosuke's alleged involvement in bullying and sexual abuse of people including actors and staff in his theater collective.

Following the initial arrest, Ennosuke was quoted by the police as saying, "It is true I helped my parents commit suicide."

He also said that the three decided "to go to the next world," after he notified his parents about the magazine report that was set to be released, the source said.

Ennosuke's manager found the parents collapsed in their home's second-floor living room around 10:15 a.m. on May 18, police said. Ennosuke, who was conscious but in a hazy condition, was taken to hospital from the home, and was hospitalized until his initial arrest on June 27.

Ennosuke began his career in the early 1980s and is considered a major figure in the Kabuki world. He has also appeared in several popular television series.

He also featured in a series of "Super Kabuki" plays, a new genre of Kabuki that combines traditional performance with modern theater effects and music, attracting attention for his role in one based on the manga "One Piece."

After the play achieved major commercial success, he announced that he would be involved in another production based on the popular "Demon Slayer" series in 2024.

